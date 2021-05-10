Energy Management System Global Market 2019-2025: Cisco Systems, IBM, Siemens AG, CA Technologies
The global energy management system market is expected to reach USD 89 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.
The major players in global energy management system market include:
• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
• Siemens AG Ltd. (Germany)
• Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)
• CA Technologies (U.S.)
• Emerson Electric Company (U.S.)
• Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)
• Carma Industries Inc. (Canada)
• Enernoc Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the world
On the basis of software, the global energy management system market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Utility EMS
• Industrial EMS
• Residential EMS
On the basis of solution, the global energy management system market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Carbon Energy Management
• Demand Response Management
• Utility Billing
• Customer Information System
On the basis of verticals, the global energy management system market has been categorized into the following segments:
• IT & Telecommunication
• Energy & Power
• Healthcare
• Manufacturing
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 INTRODUCTION
1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.3 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH TYPE
2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH
2.4 FORECAST MODEL
2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST
2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 MARKET DRIVERS
3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES
3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6 ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY SEGMENTS
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 MARKET STATISTICS
6.2.1 BY SOFTWARE
6.2.1.1 UTILITY EMS
6.2.1.2 INDUSTRIAL EMS
6.2.1.3 RESIDENTIAL EMS
6.2.1.4 ENTERPRISE CARBON AND ENERGY MANAGEMENT
6.2.1.5 OTHERS
6.2.2 BY SOLUTION
6.2.2.1 CARBON ENERGY MANAGEMENT
6.2.2.2 DEMAND RESPONSE MANAGEMENT
6.2.2.3 UTILITY BILLING AND CUSTOMER INFORMATION SYSTEM
6.2.3 BY VERTICAL
6.2.3.1 IT & TELECOMMUNICATIONS
6.2.3.2 POWER & ENERGY
6.2.3.3 HEALTHCARE
6.2.3.4 MANUFACTURING
6.2.3.5 OFFICE AND COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS
6.2.3.6 OTHERS
6.2.4 BY GEOGRAPHY
6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA
6.2.4.2 EUROPE
6.2.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC
6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD
7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2 COMPANY PROFILES
7.2.1 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. (U.S.)
7.2.2 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. (U.S.)
7.2.3 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.4 SIEMENS AG LTD. (GERMANY)
7.2.5 EATON CORPORATION PLC (IRELAND)
7.2.6 CA TECHNOLOGIES (U.S.)
7.2.7 EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY (U.S.)
7.2.8 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD. (JAPAN)
7.2.9 CARMA INDUSTRIES INC. (CANADA)
7.2.10 ENERNOC INC. (U.S.)
7.2.11 OTHERSTABLE 1 ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY SOFTWARE
Continued…..
