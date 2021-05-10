Global Armor Materials Market 2019 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, And Global Industry Forecast to 2024
The Armor Materials Market report firstly introduced market size of various segments and their growth aspects together with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Armor Materials Market 2019-2024 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.
market for Armor Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 13600 million US$ in 2024, from 8980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Overview of the Armor Materials Market: –
Armor materials refer to the materials which are used to strengthen and upgrade the armor. These armor materials are used in various armors such as helmet, vest, vehicle and others. Several global armor material manufacturers are developing and manufacturing light weight and durable armor materials. These lightweight armor systems are more effective in complex situations.
Scope of the Armor Materials Market Report:
- Growing demand for motherland security, technological advancement of weapons, rising security issues and growing terrorism activities across the world are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, huge costs of manufacturing and strict government rules are hampering the market.Ceramic materials have been used successfully in personal armor systems to defeat small-arms threats. They are preferred for personal armor systems because they are lighter than more traditional armor made of metallic alloys. Ceramic armor can be used to protect vehicles as well as individual personnel. Ceramics are known to be some of the hardest materials, and unlike materials such as Kevlar ceramics break the bullet. The strongest and lightest ceramic is boron carbide. The commercially manufactured ceramics for armor include materials such as boron carbide, aluminium oxide, silicon carbide, titanium boride, aluminium nitride, and synthetic diamond composite.The worldwide market for Armor Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 13600 million US$ in 2024, from 8980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Armor Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
