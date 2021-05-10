Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast 2019-2025
Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.
About Cancer Tumor Profiling
Cancer/tumor profiling provides information about the genes causing cancer, which would offer useful insights related to the mechanism of cancer. The potential of cancer profiling is not only limited to common cancers, such as lymphoma and breast cancer, but also is useful in molecular profiling of lung cancer, prostate cancer, and acute leukemia. Cancer profiling has plays a vital role in diagnosis at the molecular level, as better understanding of the cancer tumors helps physicians to make appropriate therapeutic decisions and avoid “over-treatment” of the cancer patients.
The global market is driven by growing demand for cancer profiling method by oncologists to diagnose or treat cancers as well as predict response to targeted therapy. In addition, rise in adoption of cancer biomarkers for tumor profiling, increase in incidence of cancer across the globe, and growth in use of next-generation sequencing technique for cancer profiling boost the market growth. However, high monetary investments for the development of biomarkers and dearth of skilled professionals or oncologists specific to tumor profiling hamper the market growth.
In 2018, the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market size was 30200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 115600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.2% between 2019 and 2025.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.
