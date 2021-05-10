Global Cannabis Testing Market CAGR Status, Size, Share, Scope, Growth, Market Overview Forecast Research 2019-2025
Cannabis Testing Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.
About Cannabis Testing
Cannabis testing defines various drug test methods for the usage of cannabis in medical prescription, sports medicine, and law. The rapidly increasing applications of cannabis (marijuana) in mainstream medicine such as pain management is poised to increase demand for cannabis testing measures.
The increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes is one of the major factors driving the global cannabis testing market. Cannabis used for medicinal purposes is referred to as medical marijuana or medical cannabis. In this case, the whole, unprocessed cannabis plant or its extracts are used to treat a variety of symptoms and conditions. Medical cannabis contains many compounds that are collectively referred to as cannabinoids. The two main compounds are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). Though there are several other types of cannabinoids in cannabis strains, THC and CBD are the most abundant compounds. These compounds mainly address pain symptoms in multiple diseases.
The major drawback of this market is a lack of uniform industry standards across the globe. Regulatory standards of various countries required for cannabis testing have huge differences as these standards are set by the government organizations of the specific country. Every country also has its own standards for dosage. Also, the exposure to heavy metals such as lead is a big concern. This is the main root of the problem. Strict regulations will prove to be unfair if they sell prescribed drugs and alcohol products. Therefore, many pharmaceutical dealers have decided to obey these laws which would contain extracts which would practically obey any cannabis testing standards.
The Americas accounted for the maximum share of the cannabis testing market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the market will witness steady growth in this region during the next five years as well and this will attribute to the growing approval of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes. Moreover, the demand for cannabis testing products from luxury cannabis products manufacturers will also drive the market’s growth in this region.
In 2018, the global Cannabis Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
