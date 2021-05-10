Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast 2019-2025

Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.

About Drug of Abuse Testing Services

Drug of Abuse Testing Services is the use of testing services to avoid the negative effects of drug abuse, to reduce the accidents.

In addition to rise in number of substance abusers and increase in number of government initiatives to avoid ill effects of substance abuse at workplace & reduce number of accidents due to consumption of illicit substance are also contributing to market growth.

In 2018, the global Drug of Abuse Testing Services market size was 1600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2930 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Leading Players:

Laboratory

Alere

Drug Testing Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

