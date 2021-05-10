Global Edible Pigment Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast 2019-2025

Edible Pigment Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.

Get Sample PDF of Edible Pigment Market Report: http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14167641

About Edible Pigment

Food color is an important determinant to indicate the freshness & safety of the food as well as represent good aesthetic & sensorial values.

A well-textured food, rich in nutrients & flavor needs right color to become eatable. Edible pigments are usually employed as additives, color intensifiers, and antioxidants in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. These can be natural or synthetic based on their source or origin.

Natural edible pigment is extracted from plant roots, stems, leaves, flowers, fruits, animals, and microorganisms. Synthetic edible pigments are artificially made by using different chemicals and dyes.

The global Edible Pigment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Edible Pigment Market Leading Players:

BASF

Clariant (Switzerland)

DIC

Heubach Group

Huntsman（U.S.)

Jeco Group (China)

Lily Group (Hong Kong）

North American Chemical

Sudarshan (India)

Toyo (Japan) Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at: http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14167641 Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

Food & Beverages