Global Electrophysiology Catheters Market 2019: Applications, Types And Market Analysis Including Growth Trends And Forecasts To 2024

Electrophysiology devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of those diseases that occur due to abnormal electrical properties of biological cells and tissues.

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Microport

Nihon Kohden

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Electrophysiology Catheters Market Segment by Type covers:

Electrophysiology Monitoring Devices

Electrophysiology Treatment Devices Electrophysiology Catheters Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Electrocardiograph

Electroencephalograph

Electrocorticograph

Electromyograph

Electroretinograph

Electrooculograph

Holter Monitoring Devices

X-Ray Systems

Imaging and 3D Mapping Systems