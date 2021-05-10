Global FCC Catalyst Market 2019 Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis and Global Industry Forecast to 2024
Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by business Leaders Leading Players of FCC Catalyst Market Are: Grace Catalysts Technologies,BASF,Albemarle,Johnson Matthey (Interact),JGC C&C,Sinopec,CNPC,Yueyang Sciensun Chemical. And More……
market for FCC Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Overview of the FCC Catalyst Market: –
Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.
Scope of the FCC Catalyst Market Report:
- The FCC Catalysts are stable off-white, light yellow or yellow powders. They have a negligible solubility in water. They are composed of zeolite, silica, alumina, clay and binder. Almost always the zeolites contained in the FCC catalyst are rare earth, predominantly lanthanum compound. Additionally, some additives may contain magnesium oxide, platinum, or other application specific chemicals.Currently, the FCC catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies. The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.The worldwide market for FCC Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the FCC Catalyst in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
FCC Catalyst Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
