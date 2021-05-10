Global Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Factor and Dynamics Outlook 2019-2025
Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.
About Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure
Left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) is a treatment strategy to reduce the risk of left atrial appendage blood clots from entering the bloodstream and causing a stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AF).
On March 13, 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the WATCHMAN™ LAAC Implant, from Boston Scientific, to reduce the risk of thromboembolism from the left atrial appendage in patients with non-valvular AF who are at increased risk of stroke and are recommended for blood thinning medicines, are suitable for warfarin and have an appropriate reason to seek a non-drug alternative to warfarin. The Watchman implant was studied in two randomized clinical trials and several clinical registries. The implant was approved in Europe in 2009.
In 2018, the global Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.
