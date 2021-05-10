Global Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market SWOT Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Key Players, Type and Application, Outlook 2019 to 2025
Global Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the scope of the report, research methodology, market landscape, market segmentation. The Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market report also covers the market share, size, drivers, challenges and trends.
Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Leading Players:
About Non-Cocoa Confectionery
Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad categories, bakers’ confections and sugar confections.
With increasing purchasing power of the consumers, growing gifting culture, and changing lifestyle with rising stress at work have spurred the market growth. Non-cocoa confectionery manufacturers aim to capture growth by innovating with new and exotic flavor options to keep consumers interested. Mars Wrigley Confectionery leveraged on this trend with its Starburst and Skittles, the largest brands in sugar confectionery. Also, the demand for sugar-free gums and candies is also growing up owing to increasing health consciousness among consumers and the rising health concerns have helped in increasing the global market demand for specialty non-cocoa confectionery market.
The global Non-Cocoa Confectionery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-Cocoa Confectionery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
Food & Beverages Market by Applications:
Food & Beverages Market by Types:
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.
Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:
Chapter 1: Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type
Chapter 2: Global Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company
Chapter 3: Non-Cocoa Confectionery Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
Chapter 4: Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions
Chapter 5: Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users
Chapter 6: Global Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
Chapter 7: Non-Cocoa Confectionery Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis
Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors
Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion
