Global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market CAGR Status, Share, Gross Margin, Trend, Growth, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Key Player and Forecast 2019 to 2025

About PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor

PARP inhibitors are a group of pharmacological inhibitors of the enzyme poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP).They are developed for multiple indications; the most important is the treatment of cancer. Several forms of cancer are more dependent on PARP than regular cells, making PARP an attractive target for cancer therapy. PARP inhibitors appear to improve progression-free survival in women with recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, as evidenced mainly by olaparib added to conventional treatment.PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor first approval in United States in 2014. And in the last several years, global market (value) of PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 133.8% during 2015 to 2018.

The classification of PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor includes Lynparza, Zejula, Rubraca, Talzenna and other. Lynparza (olaparib) is a first-in-class PARP inhibitor and the first targeted treatment to potentially exploit DNA damage response (DDR) pathway deficiencies, such as BRCA mutations, to preferentially kill cancer cells.

The global PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market is valued at 1205 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8777.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) Inhibitor Market Leading Players:

AstraZeneca

Tesaro

Merck & Co

Clovis Oncology

Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Applications:

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer