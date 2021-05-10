Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market 2019 Demand Status, Size, Share, Business Plans, New Technologies, Types, Applications, and Forecast by Growth Rate till 2024

The Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment report market research report highlights the factors that influence market growth, Volume and product development along with technological upgradations that can boost the market. The report also analyzes the growth rate, future trends, sales channels, distributors with market actual development and Analysis for huge growth by 2024. An important evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, and production capacity play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.

Get Sample PDF of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275271

Market Overview:

Inquire Before Purchase Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275271

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense Sector Offers Potential Growth

– Handheld thermal imaging is popularly used by the army and navy for border surveillance and law enforcement. It is also used in ship collision avoidance and guidance systems. In the aviation industry, it has greatly mitigated the risks of flying in low light and night conditions.

– Whether a firefighter, a law enforcement officer or a member of a search and rescue team, handheld thermal imagers give you a tactical advantage in the field, providing clear images in total darkness. Delivering mission-critical information which can save lives, these rugged and portable systems reveal the location of victims and suspects alike.

– Many technological advancements are first tried out by the army. The lack of visual range makes them susceptible to improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and ambushes. So the army and other military activities always look for solutions that can provide them with active, 360° surveillance available solutions which consist of multi-sensor surveillance systems made up of sub-cameras and thermal imaging cameras for route clearance and reconnaissance missions.

– For instance in February 2018, FLIR Systems Inc launched the FLIR M232 marine thermal night vision camera that belongs to the FLIR M100 and M200 series. It is an efficient tilt marine thermal night vision camera that received a Design Award Special Mention ( DAME ) accolade in the ‘Marine Electronics and Marine Related Software’ category.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the military strengthening activities being undertaken in the region, mainly in China and India. China planned to boost its military spending by 8.1% in 2018, as it is aiming to bring in an ambitious modernization drive for its armed forces further.

– Moreover, China has also emerged as a technology hub and has achieved a breakthrough in the technological inventions to make equipment that is useful for military purposes to compete with US technologies. It was even observed that the country is now providing Russia with thermal imaging equipment that is important for Russia.

– Further, India is also witnessing the advent of advanced technology startups in the defense sector. The company, Tonbo Imaging, is developing a lightweight thermal imaging device called ‘Cobra’ and a dual sensor thermal weapon named ‘Arjun’.These are incorporated with an inbuilt wireless video interface.

– These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the handheld thermal imaging cameras market for the defense sector, owing to their extensive use in border surveillance.

Ask For Discount on Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14275271

Reasons to Purchase This Report: –

Analysing the outlook of the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

To study current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Distribution Channel Sales Analysis by Value

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new product launch and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategy employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet in excel.

Purchase Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Report of $ 4250 (SUL) @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275271

Detailed TOC of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Application Across Various Sectors

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher Device Cost

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Defence

5.1.2 Public Safety

5.1.3 Industrial (Oil and Gas, Utility, etc.)

5.1.4 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Flir Systems Inc

6.1.2 BAE Systems PLC

6.1.3 Thales Group

6.1.4 Safran Electronics and Defense

6.1.5 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.1.6 Seek Thermal Inc.

6.1.7 Fluke Corporation

6.1.8 American Technologies Network Corporation

6.1.9 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd

6.1.10 Raytheon Company

6.1.11 Leonardo DRS

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse Full Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/handheld-thermal-imaging-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024–14275271

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our latest Report: Sodium Aluminate Market 2019 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2024