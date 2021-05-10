Isosorbide Market to Witness Astonishing Growth with Key Players| Archer Daniels Midland, Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Isosorbide Market research report is provided on major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall Isosorbides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Chemicals & Advanced Materials sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

About Isosorbide

Isosorbide is a heterocyclic compound with the chemical formula C6H10O4 and is available in the form of a white solid. Isosorbide is primarily derived from glucose and sorbitol, which is a simple sugar obtained from the enzymatic hydrolysis of starch. Isosorbide is available in two isomeric forms, namely, isoidide and isomannide. Isosorbide is classified under the diols family due to the presence of two alcoholic (OH) groups in its chemical structure. Isosorbide is non-toxic in nature and is also environment-friendly as it is produced from raw materials such as starch (maize, rice, wheat, husk, and other crops contain a rich source of starch). Isosorbide is primarily used in bio-based polymers and pharmaceuticals.

Industry analysts forecast the global isosorbide Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% during the period 2018-2023.



Market driver

Demand from resin and polymers

Market challenge

High cost of manufacturing

Market trend

Growing significance for environment-friendly polymers

Isosorbide Market top manufacturers namely Archer Daniels Midland, Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Novaphene, Roquette, Alfa Aesar, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, J&K Scientific, JP Laboratories, Linyi Shengxin Pharmaceutical R&D, MERYER, Par Pharmaceutical, SK Chemicals, and TCI (Shanghai) Development are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

Consumer Landscape: –

The key to any successful business is understanding the new demands of the customers and keeping a close watch on the changing model of the client base. The more you engage with your client base, the clearer you are about the most productive ways in which to hook your ideal customer. Predicting what your customers want, even before they themselves know about it, is the first step to profitable innovation.

Isosorbide Market report considers main product types and market is analyzed for the Market size, Market opportunity for these types. Also, past, current and anticipated market situations and growth rate are provided.

The CAGR of each segment in the Isosorbide market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Isosorbide market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

