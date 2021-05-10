Low Power WAN Market 2019 Demand Status, Size, Share, Business Plans, New Technologies, Types, Applications, and Forecast by Growth Rate till 2024

The Low Power WAN Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Low Power WAN market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. This research report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, cost, stock, scope, capacity utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

5G Technology to Drive the Market Growth

– The 5G technology (5th generation of mobile technology) which is expected to be commercialized by 2020 is likely to support a wide array of future and existing use cases of Low Powered WAN.

– The need for enhancement over 4G technology in terms of low cost, network capacity, network efficiency, and end-to-end delay is projected to ascend the usage of LWPAN; thus having a positive impact on the market growth.

– Diverse organizations are raising funds and increasing investment towards 5G technology. For instance, WIG, a wireless infrastructure provider raised GBP 220 million for the investment associated with 5G infrastructure. As a result, it is expected to ascend the demand for the technology over the next six years.

– Notably, the rapid growth in the investment of smart cities is likely to foster the market growth. For instance, in October 2018, National Science Foundation (NSF) announced an investment in connected and smart city programs worth USD 22.6 million.

– Interestingly, Saudi Arabia and UAE is expected to lead towards the investment in smart city projects owing to favorable governments. As a result, it creates an immense opportunity for the companies to invest in these countries which will not only boost the market growth but help in garnering higher market share.

North America Expected to Occupy a Major Share

– North America has a high concentration of growing IoT technology with trends such as Industrial Internet of Things and wearables, coupled with the growth of smart cities are some of the primary factors responsible for the growth of LPWAN networks in the region.

– Many developments towards the growth of smart cities have been happening in the region which is expected to further increase the use of LPWAN in the region.

– Google’s Sidewalk Lab and Waterfront Toronto have been involved in building a smart city at Quayside area in Canada. Competitive evaluations for the existing smart city infrastructure are also leading to better implementation of the Internet of things and would boost the LPWAN market in the region.

Detailed TOC of Low Power WAN Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Need of Long Range Connectivity Between Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Privacy and Security Concerns

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 LoRaWAN

5.1.2 NB-IoT

5.1.3 LTE-M

5.1.4 Other Types (Sigfox, Weightless etc)

5.2 By Service

5.2.1 Professional Service

5.2.2 Managed Service

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Oil and Gas

5.3.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

5.3.5 Logistics and Travelling

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Smart Cities

5.4.2 Smart Homes/Buildings

5.4.3 Smart Agriculture

5.4.4 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Semtech Corporation

6.1.2 Sigfox SA

6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.4 Ingenu Inc.

6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.6 AT&T Inc.

6.1.7 Vodafone Group Plc.

6.1.8 LORIOT AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

