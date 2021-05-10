Mobility-as-a-Service Market Report for Rapid Growth And Trends in Consumer Services,Diversified Consumer Services,Specialized Consumer Services Sector with CAGR of 33.32% in 2023

Global Mobility-as-a-Services Market report focuses on market volume and value at a global level, regional level, company level professional and in-depth analysis of key business trends. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall Mobility-as-a-Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Consumer Services,Diversified Consumer Services,Specialized Consumer Services sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

About Mobility-as-a-Service Market

The increasing use of online on-demand transportation services is mainly driven by innovative user-friendly mobile apps used by consumers to book rides using their smartphones. Such platforms incorporate the entire services ecosystem, including start-to-end trip planning, booking, ticketing, and payments, for different modes of transport into a single app/platform and are focused on providing a seamless travel experience to the consumer. The user-centricity, ease of use, and efficiency of such platforms are boosting the adoption among consumers. Our research analysts have predicted that the mobility-as-a-service market will register a CAGR of over 35% by 2023.

Market Overview

Rising penetration of smartphones and internet

The penetration of smartphones and high-speed Internet is a key factor promoting the development and growth of online technology platforms and services such as ride-hailing, online food delivery, and e-retail

Access to the internet on-the-go has made it easier to find products, services, and information in real time and access payment platforms round-the-clock, which makes it convenient for end-users to carry out transactions or make purchases

Concerns about passenger’s safety

Passenger safety is a major challenge in the global MaaS market

Commercial mobility services, particularly ridesharing, have witnessed frequent cases of passenger harassment over the last few years

Such cases occur partly due to the lack of due diligence by service aggregators/operators to verify drivers and the lack of passenger safety features in commercial vehicles

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies



Mobility-as-a-Service Market top manufacturers namely Greenlines Technology, Lyft, Inc, MaaS Global, moovel Group GmbH, Omio, SkedGo Pty Ltd, Uber Technologies Inc are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

