Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips – Global Market Analysis 2019-2023 Dominant Player like Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies

Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Chipss Market report focuses on market volume and value at a global level, regional level, company level professional and in-depth analysis of key business trends. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall Near Field Communication (NFC) Chipss market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Technology Hardware & Equipment,Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components,Electronic Components sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

About Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market

The increased penetration of smartphones is one of the key factors expected to foster the near field communication (NFC) chips market growth in the forthcoming years. NFC-enabled smartphones are often being used for peer-to-peer communication and card emulator applications. Furthermore, the increasing application of NFC chips is encouraging OEMs for integrating NFC chips in their products. This will further drive the near field communication (NFC) chips market growth in the forthcoming years. Our research analysts have predicted that the near field communication (NFC) chips market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.

Market Overview

Increasing adoption of contactless payments

One of the growth drivers of the global near field communication (NFC) chips market is the increasing adoption of contactless payments

The rising prevalence of contactless payment and the increasing use of contactless cards and mobile payments are expected to drive the demand for NFC card readers across POS terminals

Low awareness of NFC technology

One of the challenges in the growth of the global near field communication (NFC) chips market is the low awareness of NFC technology

With the reducing adoption of NFC chips in key market segments, the barrier to the growth of the market will increase

This will affect the unit shipment of NFC chips

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the near field communication (NFC) chips market during 2019-2023, view our report

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of a few market players

Many smartphones OEMs are venturing into MST technology

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies



Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market top manufacturers namely Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

