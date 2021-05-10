Next-generation Storage Market 2019-2024 Leading Countries with Growth Rate, Price, Revenue, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast

The Next-generation Storage Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Next-generation Storage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. This research report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, cost, stock, scope, capacity utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Retail Sector to Drive the Demand in the Market

– Growth in data is urging modern-day retailers to move increasing amounts of data to the cloud in order to take advantage of the clouds storage capabilities and accessibility. By investing in innovative cloud technologies, retailers can leverage Big Data to reduce operating costs, produce sales, and improve customer relationships.

– As the volume of retail data skyrockets, brands are relying more on the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of the cloud. Combining cloud storage and Big Data analytics is enabling retailers to exploit reliable, real-time access across all channels, fuel data-driven decision-making from the C-Suite to the sales floor, and allocate IT resources for enhancing the customer experience across the E-commerce segment.

The United States is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– The United States alone is home to around 898 exabytes, nearly a third of the global total. By contrast, Western Europe has over 18%, and China has 13%. Legally, much of that data itself is the property of the consumers or companies who generate it and licensed to companies that are responsible for it.

– Additionally, the United States also has some of the biggest organizations such as IBM, Amazon, among others, who rely on exabytes of data to perform daily computational tasks and help the business model perform without any disruptions.

Detailed TOC of Next-generation Storage Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Volume of Digital Data

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Solid-State Devices

4.3.3 Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Data Security in Cloud and Server-Based Services

4.5 Technology Snapshot

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Storage System

5.1.1 Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

5.1.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS)

5.1.3 Cloud Storage

5.1.4 Unified Storage

5.1.5 Storage Access Network (SAN)

5.1.6 Software Defined Storage (SDS)

5.2 By Storage Architecture

5.2.1 File and Object Based Storage (FOBS)

5.2.2 Block Storage

5.3 By Storage Technology

5.3.1 Magnetic Storage

5.3.2 Solid State Storage

5.3.3 Other Storage Technologies

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 Retail

5.4.3 IT & Telecom

5.4.4 Healthcare

5.4.5 Media & Entertainment

5.4.6 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dell Inc.

6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.3 NetApp Inc.

6.1.4 Hitachi Ltd.

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 Toshiba Corp.

6.1.7 Pure Storage Inc.

6.1.8 Nutanix Inc.

6.1.9 Tintri Inc.

6.1.10 Simplivity Corp.

6.1.11 Scality Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

