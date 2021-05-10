Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Particle Size Analysis Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast till 2024

GIVE US A TRY

Particle Size Analysis Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast till 2024

0
Press Release

Particle Size Analysis

The Particle Size Analysis Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Particle Size Analysis market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. This research report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, cost, stock, scope, capacity utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Get Sample PDF of Particle Size Analysis Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275274

Market Overview:

  • The particle size analysis market was valued at USD 325.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 437 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The immense support from government organizations to strengthen their domestic pharmaceutical markets is expected to boost the demand form this sector. For instance, China is planning to establish several data centers exclusively to serve the medical research proposes, facilitating the exchange of precious clinical trial data over the public domain.
  • – Nanomaterials are finding major applications across various industries. Initially, they found major applications in the healthcare, cosmetics, and manufacturing industries. However, increasing advancements in nanotechnology are creating opportunities for nanoparticles in other industries as well.
  • – Although particle size analysis equipment for legacy procedures, like sedimentation and sieving, is considerably low, the modern portable and compact equipment are often costly. Especially the probing equipment used in in-line techniques, which are in high demand in the industrial sector, are both costly for the initial purchase and also to maintain.
  • – Particle size analysis plays a key role in the manufacturing of carbon fiber components. Single wall carbon nanotubes are often subjected to dynamic light scattering (DLS) technology to assess if the required strength of the material could be drawn from a batch of carbon nanotubes.

    Top Players Are:

  • Malvern Instruments Ltd.
  • Horiba Ltd.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Microtrac Inc.
  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • IZON Science Ltd.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Sympatec GmbH
  • Micromeritics Instruments Corporation

    Scope of the Report:

  • Particle size analysis, particle size measurement, or simply particle sizing is the collective name of the technical procedures or laboratory techniques that determine the size range, and/or the average, or mean size of the particles in a powder or liquid sample. Particle size analysis is part of particle science and its determination is carried out generally in particle technology laboratories.

  • Inquire Before Purchase Particle Size Analysis Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275274

    Key Market Trends:

    Laser Diffraction Technology to Hold Major Market Share

    – Laser diffraction is one of the most prominent particle size analysis techniques that work on particles ranging from 10nm to 3,500 microns. Laser diffraction provides a result for the whole sample, rather than for individual particles. The immense demand for quality control in several manufacturing activities and increasing research activities are expected to drive the demand for laser diffraction equipment.
    – Laser diffraction also suffers a fair deal of drawbacks. The analysis needs a high degree of metadata and extensive preparation. If the sample under test is a wet sample, the dispersion unit has to use a liquid dispersant to disperse the sample, in order to subject it to the laser beam.
    – Further, increasing software applications that are providing required metadata on optical properties of samples and instruments based on the Fraunhofer approximation approach are expected to create huge opportunities for the laser diffraction technology over the forecast period.

    Europe Region has been a Significant Driver for the Demand

    – The European particle size analysis market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period. Significant factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and rising government programs and policies, which are motivating market vendors to invest in advancements in analyzing methods.
    – The high rate of development of new analyzing methods, equipment, and protocols in the region is boosting the European healthcare and chemical industries to increase advancements in particle size analysis methods.
    – The increasing government expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry to innovate cost-effective drugs is further estimated to develop a market for nanoparticle tracking analysis in the region.

    Vital Pointers Counted:

    • Product consumption patterns
    • Valuation that each of these regions account for in the industry
    • Market share which every region holds
    • Consumption market share across the geographies
    • Product consumption growth rate
    • Geographical consumption rate

    Purchase Particle Size Analysis Market Report of $ 4250 (SUL) @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275274

    Detailed TOC of Particle Size Analysis Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Advancement in the Field of Nanotechnology
    4.3.2 Increasingly Strict Quality Control Guidelines (Especially Pharmaceuticals)
    4.3.3 Increase in Research (Due to Grants and Funding)
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Cost of Analyzer Equipment
    4.4.2 Competition from Sampling Labs
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 Taylor Dispersion Analysis
    5.1.2 Dynamic Light Scattering
    5.1.3 Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis
    5.1.4 Resonant Mass Measurement
    5.1.5 Laser Diffraction
    5.1.6 Other Technologies
    5.2 By Dispersion
    5.2.1 Wet Particle
    5.2.2 Dry Particle
    5.2.3 Spray Particle
    5.3 By End User Application
    5.3.1 Chemicals
    5.3.2 Food, Beverage, and Nutrition
    5.3.3 Mining
    5.3.4 Agriculture and Forestry
    5.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
    5.3.6 Other End User Applications
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Malvern Instruments Ltd.
    6.1.2 Horiba Ltd.
    6.1.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.
    6.1.4 Microtrac Inc.
    6.1.5 Beckman Coulter Inc.
    6.1.6 IZON Science Ltd.
    6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation
    6.1.8 Sympatec GmbH
    6.1.9 Micromeritics Instruments Corporation

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Browse Full Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/particle-size-analysis-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024–14275274

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Our latest Report: Car Engine Oil Market 2019 Offers Newest Industry Data, Industry Future Trends, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate by Types and Applications Forecast till 2023

    Post Views: 93
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror