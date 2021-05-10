Particle Size Analysis Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast till 2024

The Particle Size Analysis Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Particle Size Analysis market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. This research report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, cost, stock, scope, capacity utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Laser Diffraction Technology to Hold Major Market Share

– Laser diffraction is one of the most prominent particle size analysis techniques that work on particles ranging from 10nm to 3,500 microns. Laser diffraction provides a result for the whole sample, rather than for individual particles. The immense demand for quality control in several manufacturing activities and increasing research activities are expected to drive the demand for laser diffraction equipment.

– Laser diffraction also suffers a fair deal of drawbacks. The analysis needs a high degree of metadata and extensive preparation. If the sample under test is a wet sample, the dispersion unit has to use a liquid dispersant to disperse the sample, in order to subject it to the laser beam.

– Further, increasing software applications that are providing required metadata on optical properties of samples and instruments based on the Fraunhofer approximation approach are expected to create huge opportunities for the laser diffraction technology over the forecast period.

Europe Region has been a Significant Driver for the Demand

– The European particle size analysis market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period. Significant factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and rising government programs and policies, which are motivating market vendors to invest in advancements in analyzing methods.

– The high rate of development of new analyzing methods, equipment, and protocols in the region is boosting the European healthcare and chemical industries to increase advancements in particle size analysis methods.

– The increasing government expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry to innovate cost-effective drugs is further estimated to develop a market for nanoparticle tracking analysis in the region.

