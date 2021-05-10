Pericarditis Drugs Market To Flourish And Reach CAGR of 4.15% By 2023

Global Pericarditis Drugss Market report focuses on market volume and value at a global level, regional level, company level professional and in-depth analysis of key business trends. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall Pericarditis Drugss market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences,Pharmaceuticals sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

About Pericarditis Drugs market

The global pericarditis drugs market is currently witnessing a high patient pool seeking treatment for the disease. Pericarditis is the most commonly occurring disease of the pericardium. It is the cause for 5% of the total emergency visits to healthcare professionals for chest pain, whereas, in Western Hemisphere, idiopathic pericarditis is the underlying cause for more than 90% cases. Acute pericarditis is diagnosed in 90% cases and is idiopathic in nature, whereas the remaining 10% cases of the total pericarditis diagnosed patients are secondary to bacterial and viral infections, myocardial infarction, autoimmune diseases, uremia, cardiac surgery, trauma, radiation, and any malignancy. Thus, the rising prevalence of pericarditis increases the demand for pericarditis drugs, which drives market growth. Our analysts have predicted that the pericarditis drugs market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023. Our analysts have predicted that the pericarditis drugs market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

Market Overview

Increasing incidence of recurrent pericardial effusion post cardiac surgery

Recurrent pericardial effusion is the most common complication that occurs after cardiac surgery. Postpericardiotomy syndrome (PPS) is a medical condition that is characterized by the inflammation of the pericardium, which occurs after one to six weeks after surgical incision of the pericardium. Clinically, PPS is characterized by fever, eosinophilia, and pleuritis, and medication treatment involves the use of aspirin and other NSAIDs. In the last few years, colchicine has been evolved as a potent treatment option for recurrent pericardial effusion. The anti-inflammatory effect of colchicine is linked to the ability of the drug to bind with tubulin, resulting in inhibition of neutrophil motility and activity, thereby reducing the inflammation. Colchicine acts by suppressing or inhibiting various leukocytes and fibroblasts at the site of inflammation. Hence, the rising cases of PPS increase the demand for pericarditis drugs, which contributes to market growth.

Side effects associated with pericarditis drugs

The global pericarditis drugs market is predominantly led by NSAIDs and colchicine, owing to their therapeutic benefits. However, they are related to potential side effects. For instance, the US FDA had issued warnings on the use of NSAIDs, stating that they increase the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events in patients who had a history of coronary artery disease and are being simultaneously receiving NSAIDs. These adverse events are related to the long-term use of these drugs and their escalating dosage. Considering the side effects associated with pericarditis drugs, there is limited use of these drugs in patients with other comorbid cardiovascular diseases, which will hinder the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including AstraZeneca Plc and Bayer AG makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising prevalence of pericarditis and the increasing incidence of recurrent pericardial effusion post cardiac surgery will provide considerable growth opportunities to the pericarditis drugs manufacturers. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Pericarditis Drugs Market top manufacturers namely AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

Pericarditis Drugs Market report considers main product types and market is analyzed for the Market size, Market opportunity for these types. Also, past, current and anticipated market situations and growth rate are provided.

The CAGR of each segment in the Pericarditis Drugs market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Pericarditis Drugs market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

