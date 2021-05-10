Safety Switches Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast till 2024

The Safety Switches Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Safety Switches market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers. This research report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, cost, stock, scope, capacity utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Safety Switches for Industrial Application to Show Significant Growth

– Industrial applications such as in oil & gas, manufacturing, material handling, and power generation industries show significant growth for safety switches. As in a single machine, it is common that various kinds of safety switches are used such as emergency shutdown switches or safety limit switches.

– The need for a safer working environment is driving the market for safety switches. In hazardous locations in industries like grain elevators, offshore drilling, petrochemical, and waste treatment plants, paint booths and hazardous waste handling facilities, these safety switches are the key players for safe and efficient work.

– The fatalities have been increasing over the years. In 2017, the mining and construction industry led in record with a total of over 450 accident incidents, according to JISHA (Japan Industrial Health and Safety Association).

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the safety switches market. The industries are adopting automation, thus making the machines more complex; which ultimately demands more sensors and safety switches applications.

– The presence of a large number of domestic and international manufacturing companies in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, rapid industrialization, and expanding manufacturing activities are projected to drive the machine condition monitoring activities on the industry floor and is expected to drive the safety switches market in this region.

– Strong demand for consumer automobiles, medium and heavy buses, and trucks are estimated to drive the demand for non-destructive testing equipment and services in this region. To safeguard such high-value industrial assets the market is expected to continue to generate the demand over the forecast period. For instance, the market for new vehicles in Asia-Pacific, which includes passenger vehicles, buses, and trucks, crossed 40 million units in 2017, driven strongly by countries such as China and India.

Detailed TOC of Safety Switches Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Workplace Safety

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations on Machine and Personnel Safety

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Product Compatibility with Different Existing Platforms

4.5 Industrial Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Electromagnetic

5.1.2 Non-Contact

5.1.3 Other Types

5.2 By End-users

5.2.1 Industrial

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Oil & Gas

5.2.5 Other End-users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Schneider Electric

6.1.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

6.1.3 Banner Engineering Corp.

6.1.4 Eaton Corporation

6.1.5 Euchner GmbH

6.1.6 SICK AG

6.1.7 Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.8 Siemens AG

6.1.9 Omron Electronics LLC,

6.1.10 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.11 Murrelektronik GmbH

6.1.12 Parmley Graham Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

