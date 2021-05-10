Vaginal Slings Market Size, Key Players, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Overview and Forecast 2019-2025

Vaginal Slings Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.

About Vaginal Slings

Vaginal slings or urinary incontinence slings are medical devices placed under the urethra through a small incision to treat incontinence symptoms. Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) can be classified in three forms: intrinsic sphincter deficiency (ISD), urethral hypermobility or male loss of internal and external sphincter functionality. Slings are commonly used in women who have urethral hypermobility. A sling will stop the hypermobility, but the patient may still have stress urinary incontinence due to an intrinsic sphincter deficiency (ISD). ISD occurs when the urethral sphincter is unable to generate enough resting pressure to prevent urine from seeping out. Urethral hypermobility, also known as Type II SUI, is due to weakened anatomic urethral support, often caused by childbearing.

In the next few years, the biologic market will continue to grow at a faster pace than the synthetic market, however this trend will reverse itself by 2020. Most vaginal sling implantation procedures are performed on an in-patient basis; however, recently the trend has been moving towards out-patient surgery. This trend is due to the gaining popularity of single-incision slings and other easier to install versions of traditional vaginal sling devices that reduce the degree of invasiveness of the implantation procedure, often allowing for the surgery to be conducted in an out-patient setting.

The global Vaginal Slings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vaginal Slings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

