Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market with detailed market segmentation by components, technology, application, and industry vertical, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in supply chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial intelligence in supply chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The artificial intelligence helps the businesses to manage all supply chain related functions efficiently and boost both top-line and bottom-line values. Therefore, the need to plan and control supply chain business, advanced technologies such as machine learning plays a significant role. The supply chain professionals can make optimal decisions based on proper analysis of big data sets. Increase in the adoption rate of AI to enhance the customer satisfaction level and streamline all supply chain related business. Besides, the driving factors, artificial intelligence in supply chain market also presents several opportunities to the players, such as, increase in the urge to improvise operational efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing area of fields, rise in the cloud-based supply chain solutions are some of the factors which are anticipated to benefit the artificial intelligence in supply chain market in the coming period.

Some of The Leading Players in Global Market:

1. C. H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

2. Epicor Software Corporation

3. IBM Corporation

4. Logility

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. NVIDIA Corporation

7. Oracle Corporation

8. SAP SE

9. Samsung

10. Xilinx Inc.

The global artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented on the basis of components, technology, application, and industry vertical. Based on components, the market is segmented into processors, memory, AI platforms, and services. On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented into natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and cognitive computing. The artificial intelligence in supply chain market on the basis of the application is classified into warehouse management, fleet management, freight brokerage, virtual assistant, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented into pharmaceutical, manufacturing, automotive, food & beverages, aerospace, and others.

