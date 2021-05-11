Bleaching Chemicals 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bleaching Chemicals Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Bleaching Chemicals are usually based on peroxides which do not contain chlorine such as sodium percarbonate, hydrogen peroxide, and sodium perbonate. Bleaching chemicals are industrially as well as domestically used for, whitening clothes and removing stains from textiles. Bleaching chemicals are as well used in the pulp and paper industry for the bleaching of wood pulp used in making paper. Bleaching chemicals are also used in horticulture for killing weeds, removing mildew and increasing longevity of cut flowers. Bleaching agents function by interacting with many organic chemical compounds to turn them colorless.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Bleaching Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Bleaching Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Kemira Oyj

Hercules and Hercules Inc.

Hansol Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Azodicarbonamide

Hydrogen peroxide

Ascorbic acid

Acetone peroxide

Chlorine dioxide

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Textile

Construction

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Others

