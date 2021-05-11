CBD Skin Care 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024
CBD, otherwise called cannabidiol, is a normally happening plant compound got from the cannabis plant. CBD Skin Care is protected and viable for all skin types, however particularly accommodating to individuals who battle with provocative skin conditions, skin affectability, cerebral pains, skin dryness, and skin break out
Scope of the Report:
The main produces basically are Charlotte’s Web, Kiehl’s, Medical Marijuana, Cannuka and Isodiol Cannaceuticals. Charlotte’s Webo is the biggest producer; its income of worldwide market exceeds11% in 2018.
Geologically, the worldwide CBD Skin Care market has been fragmented into Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa. The Americas held the biggest offer in the worldwide market, its income of worldwide market surpasses 41% in 2018. The following is Europe.
The overall market for CBD Skin Care is relied upon to develop at a CAGR of generally 19.7% throughout the following five years, will achieve 378 million US$ in 2024, from 153.8 million US$ in 2019, as per another GIR (Global Info Research) ponder.
This report centers around the CBD Skin Care in worldwide market, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report classifies the market dependent on makers, districts, type and application.
Investments in research & development, in conjunction with the growth of the biotechnology industry, is expected to have a huge impact on the expansion of the industry. It is prognosticated to catalyze industry growth over the next few years. The favorable laws implemented by the governments to support the developments in the healthcare sector is expected to accelerate revenue creation for the players of the industry. Also, the expiry of popular patented drugs has unleashed developmental opportunities for industry players.
Segment by Manufacturers
Charlotte’s Web
Kiehl’s
Medical Marijuana
Cannuka
Isodiol Cannaceuticals
Lord Jones
Endoca
Kapu Maku LLC
Green Growth Brands
Elixinol Global
Leef Organics
The CBD Skincare Company
Josie Maran Cosmetics
Leela Body Care
CBD For Life
Myaderm
Kana Skincare
Apothecanna
Vertly
Segment by Regions
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Segment by Type
Creams & Moisturizers
Serums
CBD Oil
Others
Segment by Applications
Mass Market
Smoke Shops
E-commerce
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global CBD Skin Care Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global CBD Skin Care Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America CBD Skin Care by Country
6 Europe CBD Skin Care by Country
7 Asia-Pacific CBD Skin Care by Country
8 South America CBD Skin Care by Country
9 Middle East and Africa CBD Skin Care by Countries
10 Global CBD Skin Care Market Segment by Type
11 Global CBD Skin Care Market Segment by Application
12 CBD Skin Care Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
