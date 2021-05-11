DNA Sequencing Market Exxpexted to Grow at CAGR of 19.6% By 2023 | Illumina,Thermo Fisher Scientific,Siemens ,ZS ,Beckman Coulter

The global DNA sequencing market accounted for $5,156 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $18,284 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2017 to 2023.

DNA sequencing has revolutionized molecular biology and genomics research. The knowledge of DNA sequences of genes and other parts of the genome of organisms has become essential for life-science research and is also in applied fields, such as forensics, cancer diagnostics, and others. Through this method, billions of DNA strands could be sequenced efficiently. DNA sequencing has made it possible to conveniently sequence whole genomes and analyze various DNA-protein interactions.

The DNA sequencing market is segmented based on product, application, technology, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is categorized into consumable, instrument, and service. The consumables segment occupied dominant share in 2016, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that they are widely used throughout the sample preparation process and other pre-requisite steps of DNA sequencing.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED :

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens AG

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

ZS Genetics, Inc.

Beckman Coulter (Fullerton, CA)

454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories.

LI-COR, Inc.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY END USERS

CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

