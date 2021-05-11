Fruit Ingredients Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2028 – Persistence Market Research Study

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), processed food is defined as “ Any raw agricultural commodity that has been subject to washing, cleaning, milling, cutting, chopping, heating, pasteurizing, blanching, cooking, canning, freezing, drying, dehydrating, mixing, packaging, or other procedures that alter the food from its natural state. This may include the addition of other ingredients to the food, such as preservatives, flavors, nutrients and other food additives or substances approved for use in food products, such as salt, sugars, and fats”. There are two categories in processed foods are minimally processed and heavily processed. Processed fruit ingredients are used in pre-packaged and/or frozen meals. Processed fruit ingredients are superior than fresh fruits with respect to shelf life. Most of the population are working so the time scarcity is the main problem. Due to lack of time and desire to have healthy food creates demand for convenient on-the-go snacks with processed fruit ingredients. Hence, most food manufacturers are developing convenient food products that are infused with processed fruit ingredients.

Increasing demand for convenient food drives processed fruit ingredients market:

Demand for processed food and beverages are very high nowadays which major driving force for processed fruit ingredients market. Processed fruit ingredients are used as colorants, flavor enhancer in processed food and beverages industry. Awareness of health and wellness among customers is increasing which increases demand for processed fruit ingredients in the market. Processed fruit ingredients are used in many snacks such as nutrition bars, fruit snacks, R.T.E. cereals etc. the prices of processed fruit ingredients are volatile and vary across different regions.

There are many benefits of using processed fruit ingredients in food and beverages. Consumers prefer natural and healthy products. Processed fruit ingredients provide natural flavor and additional nutrients in convenience food products, so demand for processed fruit ingredients is increasing. Processed fruit ingredients are blended with other ingredients to provide nutritional value to various processed food such as breakfast cereals, desserts, baked goods, confectionary, beverages, and others.

Global functional processed fruit ingredients market: segmentation

On the basis of type, global processed fruit ingredients market has been segmented as –

Concentrates

Pastes & purees

NFC juices

Pieces & powders

On the basis of Application, the global processed fruit ingredients market is segmented as follows:

Beverages

Confectionery

RTE products

Bakery

Soups and sauces

Dairy products

Others

On The Basis Of region, global processed fruit ingredients market Has Been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Emerging Countries

Global Processed Fruit Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global processed fruit ingredients market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), AGRANA Group (Austria), Döhler (Germany), sunopta, Inc. (Canada), and Olam International Limited (Singapore). Other players include DIANA Group S.A.S. (France), SVZ International BV (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), and sensoryeffects Ingredient Solutions (U.S.)., which also have a strong presence in the global processed fruit ingredients market.