Fruit Juice Concentrates Market Latest Trends, Developments, Competition Analysis & Regional Market Analysis 2018 – 2028

Fruit Juice concentrate is a form of substance which has the majority of its base component. They are made by removing water from fruits which reduce weight and volume of the fruit juices. Most soft drinks and sodas are made from highly concentrated syrups which are diluted with carbonated water before consumption or bottling. Fruit juice concentrates are used as an alternative for fresh fruits as it is very low in price and have more shelf life than fruits. Fruit juice concentrates are very useful and have many applications in the food industry. Fruit juice concentrates are used as natural sweeteners and flavors for food products.

They are used to manufacture both alcoholic and non- alcoholic drinks. The nutritious value of fruit juice concentrates is varied according to additives which are added to the fruit juice concentrates such as sugar. Sugar add number of calories in the fruit juice concentrates. Any fruit juice concentrates which has the name “punch “ or “Beverage” instead of “100% natural fruit Juice” contains additives and preservatives.

Increasing Consumer Awareness Towards Preventive Healthcare Is Helping Boost Growth Of The Fruit Juice Concentrates Market:

There are many health benefits of adding fruits in daily diet. An increasing number of health-conscious consumers prefer fruit juices over aerated drinks which increases the growth of fruit juice concentrates market. Due to hectic schedules, busy and fast life and increasing awareness about the health benefits of fruits, demand for fruit juice concentrates are increasing. There are many technological advancements are going on in the food processing industry which helps to drive the growth of fruit juice concentrates market. North America and Europe have the largest share in fruit juice concentrates market and its growth is steadily increasing. Most of the companies in the food industry are introducing new flavors to cater middle-income group which helps to boost the growth of the fruit juice concentrates market.

Global Functional fruit juice concentrates market: segmentation

On the basis of product form, global fruit juice concentrates market has been segmented as –

Liquid concentrate

Powder concentrate

Puree concentrate

Clear concentrate

Frozen concentrate

On the basis of application, global fruit juice concentrates market has been segmented as

Bakery Products

Confectionary

Jams and Spreads

Beverages Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

Dairy

Sauces and Soups

On the basis of distribution channel, global fruit juice concentrates market has been segmented as

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Food & Drinks Specialty Stores Convenience Stores



Global fruit juice concentrates Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global fruit juice concentrates market include Northwest Naturals LLC, SunOpta Inc., KERR CONCENTRATES Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Welch Foods Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, DOHLER GmbH, Sudzucker AG, FruitSmart, AGRANA Investment Corp, Agrana Beteiligungs Ag, China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd., Coca-Cola, Hershey, Kanegrade Ltd., Pioma Industries, SVZ, Rudolf Wild Gmbh & Co. Kg, Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc., Sunopta Inc., among others.

