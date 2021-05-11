Functional Tapioca Flour Market – Global Industry Trends,Share,Size and Status and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook: Functional Tapioca Flour

Functional tapioca flour is starch used for cooking purposes. It is extracted from the cassava root by washing and pulping the flour. Functional tapioca flour is mostly used in north and central west regions of Latin America and is also consumed as a staple food in many countries. Functional tapioca flour mainly contains carbohydrates and is low in saturated fat, protein and sodium. Functional tapioca flour is gluten-free and low in calories and thus, it is widely used as a key ingredient in cooking and baking of gluten-free products.

Functional tapioca flour finds applications in making of puddings, yogurts, jellies, sauces and crock-pot recipes without the use of regular all-purpose flour. It is also used to make flatbreads, crusts, cakes, cookies, chips, tortillas and a milky-white liquid that’s similar to coconut or dairy milk. It is also useful for consumers on paleo diet, FODMAP diet or autoimmune protocol as functional tapioca flour is grain-free, nut-free, dairy-free, vegan, seed-free, gluten-free and sugar-free and also easy for digestion. Due to increasing demand for gluten-free products in the market, functional tapioca flour manufacturers will witness good opportunities in the Asia and North America markets.

Increasing Demand for Gluten-Free Products Leading to Expanding Market for Functional Tapioca Flour

Awareness about healthy foods is growing with every passing day. Staying fit while also enjoying good food is the main preference of most people. There are a lot of new diet plans trending in the market. Most of them rely on gluten-free diets and thus, the demand for functional tapioca flour is increasing in the global market as a non-gluten, non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) and non-allergenic ingredient. Production of cassava plant is more concentrated in Africa, South Asia and South America. Functional tapioca flour also witnesses high demand in the north and central-west regions of South America owing to which it registers high consumption in the region. People with digestive issues prefer a gluten-free diet and functional tapioca flour is a great substitute for it. Functional tapioca flour is used as a key ingredient in puddings, yogurts, jellies, sauces and crock-pot recipes. In addition, functional tapioca flour is also used as a sweetener in unsweetened bakery products. Functional tapioca flour is also used for industrial purposes as it has many unique properties, such as paste clarity, higher viscosity, freeze-thaw stability and others.

Global Functional Tapioca Flour market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global functional tapioca flour market has been segmented as –

Organic Functional Tapioca Flour

Conventional Functional Tapioca Flour

On the basis of end users, the functional tapioca flour has been segmented as –

Food Processing Industry

Retailing/Household Industry

On the basis of sales channel, the global functional tapioca flour market has been segmented as –

Business to Business

Business to Consumers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Food & Drinks Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail Others



On the basis of region, the global functional tapioca flour market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Functional Tapioca Flour Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global functional tapioca flour market are SPAC (Starch Product India Ltd.), Vaighai Agro Products, Matna Foods Ltd., Thai German Processing Co. Ltd., Psaltry International Limited, TAPIOCA VIETNAM Company, Amstel Products bv, Cassava S/A, Lantus Foods Ltd and Keng Seng Group of Companies, amongst others. The key players are focusing on tapping market opportunities through new product development, mergers & acquisition, expansions & investments. The new product launches are focused

