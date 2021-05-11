Global Bio Pharma Logistics Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast 2019-2025
Global Bio Pharma Logistics Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the scope of the report, research methodology, market landscape, market segmentation. The Bio Pharma Logistics Market report also covers the market share, size, drivers, challenges and trends.
About Bio Pharma Logistics
Logistics is a key component in the biopharmaceutical supply chain. In recent times, a dynamic business environment and a supply chain, which is outlined with greater complexity, have fueled the demand for a more precise and targeted approach to temperature control. Nations around the world are tightening their regulations to ensure secure and reliable transportation of pharmaceutical shipments.
The rising demand for the home healthcare products is the major driver for the pharmaceutical logistics market. The market is experiencing a continuous growth in order to meet the increasing demand of the pharmaceutical industry. Maintaining integrity, improving the cost of supply chain and reducing the distribution cost by forming a single source distribution channel adds up to the drivers of pharmaceutical logistics market. Increasing importance of fast track assistance and simple communication has also led to increasing demand for pharmaceutical logistics. The market is dominated by North America and Europe. These nations have a high number of exports and imports for biopharmaceuticals, and also are the first ones to introduce advanced technologies for the betterment of transportation and warehousing in the supply chain.
In 2018, the global Bio Pharma Logistics market size was 80200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 128800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2025.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.
