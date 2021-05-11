Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018-2025
Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is a kind of surgical navigation system, which can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer. Rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increase in orthopedic & neurology disorder prevalence, high prevalence in ENT disorders and constant technological advancements & novel product launches are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, acceptance of surgical navigation system in ambulatory settings is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with the surgical navigation system and product recalls are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and increasing ageing population in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing target population base and rising healthcare infrastructure in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Medtronic
Brainlab
Fiagon
Karl Storz
Scopis
Veran Medical
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
110 VAC
240 VAC
By Application:
Orthopedic Navigation System
ENT Navigation System
Spinal Navigation System
Neurosurgery Navigation System
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors