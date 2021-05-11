Global Integrated Operating Room Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast 2019-2025

Integrated Operating Room Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.

About Integrated Operating Room

Integrated operating rooms (I-ORs), when optimally designed, can lessen the complexity of the most complicated environment in the hospital—the surgery suite.

User-friendly, integrated technologies augment surgeons’ skills and help the entire surgical team work more safely and efficiently.

The development and growth of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has spurred the creation of I-ORs.

Today, more than half the surgery cases in the United States are performed with minimally invasive techniques.

Integrated Operating Room Market Leading Players:

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Getinge AB

IntegriTech

Image Stream Medical

Cook Medical

Eschmann Equipment

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Therapeutic