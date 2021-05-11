Growth of Kombucha Food & Drink Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2015 – 2021

The global kombucha market is segmented into product type such as bacteria, yeast, mold and others. Further, yeast segment is expected to grow at satisfactory pace over the forecast period. The rise of the yeast segment can be attributed to a number of factors such as consumer’s inclination towards healthy lifestyle across the globe.

Global kombucha market is expected to thrive at 25.2% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global kombucha market is projected to reach at notable revenue of USD 2.1 Billion by the end of 2021. The growth of global kombucha market can be attributed to rising disposable income of the consumers and increased spending on healthy food & beverage products. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding health advantages of drinking kombucha is also expected to bolster the growth of global kombucha market over the forecast period.

North America kombucha market dominated the Global kombucha market with major shares in 2015. Growing health consciousness amongst the Americans is a major factor which is driving the growth of North America kombucha market. Furthermore, availability of flavored kombucha beverage is increasing the consumption of kombucha in North America. Growing obesity in North America is also a major factor which is fuelling the demand for kombucha in region.

Health Advantages of Kombucha products

Kombucha offers a number of health benefits such as strengthened immune system, weight loss and improved gut health. Further, rising awareness amongst population regarding wellness and fitness is anticipated to increase the demand for kombucha in near future.

Strengthening Online Distribution Channel

Availability of kombucha products on online stores and rising preference of consumers for online shopping are likely to be the major factors which are escalating the growth of market across the globe. Apart from this, introduction of flavored kombucha products such as herbs & spices, citrus, berries, apple is expected to intensify the growth of market in future.

Although, microbial sourcing, non-disinfected packaging of the product and misconception amongst the consumers regarding impact of kombucha are some of the factors that are likely to obstruct the growth of the kombucha market in the near future.

The report titled “Global Kombucha Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global kombucha market in terms of market segmentation by type, by flavor and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global kombucha market which includes company profiling of Nesalla Kombucha, Red Bull Gmbh, Reed’s Inc., Revive Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha Llc, Townshend’s Tea Company, Buchi Kombucha, Cell – Nique Corporation, Gt’s Kombucha and Kevita, Inc.. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global kombucha market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

