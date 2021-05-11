Home Security Systems Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025

Total revenue of European home security systems market has reached $9.04 billion in 2018 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of traditional and smart home security systems across Europe.

Highlighted with 28 tables and 41 figures, this 117-page report “Europe Home Security Systems Market by Component, System Type, Product Offering, Home Type, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of Europe home security systems market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe home security systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, System Type, Product Offering, Home Type, and Country.

Based on component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

On basis of system type, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Professionally Installed & Monitored Systems

• Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored Systems

• Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Systems

On basis of product offering, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Fire Detection Systems

• Video Surveillance Systems

• Access Control Systems

• Intruder Alarms

• Other Systems

On basis of home type, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Independent Homes

• Apartments and Condominiums

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by System Type, Product Offering, and Home Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe home security systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

ADT

Allegion

Assa Abloy

Comcast

Control4

Front Point

Godrej & Boyce

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Legrand

Nortek Security & Control

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Secom

Stanley Convergent Security Solutions

United Technologies

Vivint