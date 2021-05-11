Insights Into the Global Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts Market 2015-2027 – Vendors BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Changsha Organic Herb Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S

The Insight Partners reports titled “Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Phytochemicals are chemical compounds that occur naturally in plants. Phytochemicals are non-nutritive chemicals which have disease preventive or protective properties. These chemicals produce by the plant to protect themselves, but recent research validates that they can also protect humans against diseases. Some of the phytochemicals are isoflavones in soy, lycopene in tomatoes and flavanoids in fruits. A plant extract is a substance with certain properties which is removed from the tissue of a plant. Plant extract is usually removed by treating it with a solvent, to be used for a particular purpose. Plant extracts are used in various areas such as food and beverage, additives, pharmaceutical, etc. Phytochemicals & plant extracts are the ingredients extracted from plants which are generally known as plant chemicals.

The global players operating in The Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts Market: BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Changsha Organic Herb Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Indena S.p.A, Linnea SA, Naturex, Plant Extracts International Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts products market in these regions.

The global phytochemicals & plant extracts market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into carotenoids, flavanoids, phytosterols and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into personal care, functional food & beverages, food supplements and others.

