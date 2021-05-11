Insurance Telematic Market is Projected to grow at High CAGR till 2022 | TomTom Telematics, Octo Telematics, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Agero, Telogis, Sierra Wireless, Trimble Navigation

Insurance Telematic are primarily used by automobile insurance companies in order to track driving behavior of the customer and based on their performance in driving there would be change in the insurance premiums. Life insurance companies are incorporating health tracking devices in order to integrate change premiums and insurance plans based on the customer’s health change patterns. This smart life way of changing insurance offers is an example of how insurance companies are starting to make impact in the daily lives of their customers. Recently insurance industry is facing a huge technological shift in order to stay competitive in the market. Due to innovations in IoT and using them for insurance telematics products in order to connect insurance products and their offerings are in rise. The growth in investments in the IoT insurance technologies are enabling to develop innovative insurance telematics offerings.

Insurance telematics market is also driven by the growth in construction industry where insurance companies offer reduced premiums based on the building systems and also react and monitor utilities in order to understand water leakage, fire occupancy trends etc. Insurance companies can use this data findings and can do predictive maintenance by detecting potential problems prior to their occurrence, thereby reducing claims from the customers. One of the major challenge faced insurance telematics market is lack of knowledge of these advanced technologies by the insurance companies and the huge task of designing the IoT applications based on company’s Policies and government regulations.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

TomTom Telematics, Octo Telematics, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Agero Inc., Telogis, Sierra Wireless Inc., Trimble Navigation, Aplicom, MiX Telematics, and Masternaut

Insurance Telematic Market 2022 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

