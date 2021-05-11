Interconnects and Passive Components Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2022

USD 211 billion by the end of year 2022 with 6% of CAGR 2018-2022. Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Components (Resistors & Inductors, Diodes, Transformers, PCBs, Circuit Boards), By Application (Consumer Electronics, IT, Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial) by Forecast 2022

Interconnects and passive components market Global Market – Overview

Interconnects are cables or optical connections used for connecting two or more electrical components mechanically or electrically. Interconnects helps to connect various elements on the PCBs to each other and ICs. Passive components are the electrical devices which depend upon external source for energy such as resistors, inductors, transformers, capacitors, and others. Electronic circuits are the backbone of equipment required for consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, telecommunication, medical and other applications. In medical applications interconnect is a vital component and is used in variety of applications such as dental equipment’s, medical imaging, beauty therapy systems, ECG (heart sensors), endoscopy, and others. The interconnects required in medical applications should be miniature in size, flexible, have an EMI protection, and have a robust overmoulding. Increasing demand to reduce device footprint and improve computing performance of consumer electronics products such as smartphones, wearable devices, laptops, modems and others is expected to fuel the growth of interconnects and passive components market. Also, increasing demand for connected and autonomous cars with infotainment and IoT facilities and growing demand of automation across various industry verticals to automate the processes which requires Internet and other communication techniques is further driving the market growth. Increasing adoption of robots in various industry verticals is playing a significant role in the market. However, decreasing prices of consumer electronic products are hampering the growth of interconnects and passive component market.

Get Free Sample Copy Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2411

Interconnects and Passive Components Market – Key Companies Analysis

The prominent players in the interconnects and passive components market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AVX Corporation (US), Molex, LLC (US), Panasonic Corporation (US), Ametek, Inc. (Germany), Amphenol Corporation (US), Delphi Automotive PLC (France), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (US), and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (US), among others are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the interconnects and passive components market.

Interconnects and Passive Components Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Component: Passive Components and Interconnects. Passive Components is further segmented based upon resistors, inductors, capacitors, transformers, and diodes. Interconnects is further segmented into printed circuit boards, connectors, switches, relays, and others.

Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Data Processing, Telecommunications, Military and Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial, and Healthcare

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Interconnects and Passive Components Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of interconnects and passive components market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the interconnects and passive components market and is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period as the region is a major hub for semiconductor industry. Increasing demand for consumer electronic products due to high disposable income of the consumers in the emerging economies such as China, Japan and India and increasing demand of automation across various industry verticals is helping the growth of interconnects and passive components market in the region. North America contributes significantly towards the growth of interconnects and passive components market during the forecast period. Majority of the key players such as Delphi Automotive PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc. and AVX Corporation from well-established economies provide funds for research and development in electronics and robotics. Furthermore, increasing adoption of robotics is further driving the growth of interconnects and passive components in the region.

Industry News

April 17, 2018 Chronos Tech Launched Chronos Link

Chronos Tech LLC, an IP solutions provider for semiconductor industry launched Chrono Link. Chronos Link is designed to facilitate robust on-chip and off-chip communication with reducing interconnect overheads. The technology helps in effortless connecting IPs on complex System on Chip (SoC) with reduced device footprint. The technology is created on following four synergistic elements: delay-insensitive channels, clockless temporal compression, compatibility with SoC protocols and AccuGauge-embedded performance measurement technology.

January 17, 2018 AVX Corporation releases high-value resistors.

AVX Corporation, a manufacturer and supplier of interconnects and passive components launched new HR series of high value resistors. The resistors are ideal for devices requiring surface mountable resistors and an EIA 0402 outline for protection. The resistors are ideal for multi-chip modules (MCMs), bias networks and other medical, aerospace and automotive applications.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/interconnects-and-passive-components-market-2411

Interconnects and Passive Components Market –Research Analysis:

Asia Pacific is dominating the market of Interconnects and Passive Components. High development in field of manufacturing industry and high presence of semiconductor manufacturing gives Asia-Pacific a competitive advantage over other regions. North America stands as second biggest market for Interconnects and Passive Components where U.S. is the major contributors in the market growth due to the growing telecommunication and IT industry. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries is inviting major big players to establish their business unit in Asian Countries.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]