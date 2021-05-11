Masa Flour Market Analysis- Size, Share, overview, scope, Revenue, Gross Margin, Segment and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Masa flour is a corn dough or flour made from corn using the nixtamalization process. Nixtamalization is the processing of corn in a warm bath of alkali, a calcium hydroxide molecule derived from burnt limestone or wood ash. The lime water used to treat the maize adds calcium and releases niacin from the niacytin, which greatly increases the nutritional value of the corn.

Masa flour is used for making corn tortillas, tamales, pupusas, and many other Latin American dishes. It is gluten-free and rich in nutrients such as calcium and vitamin B. The nutritional quality of grain-based foods can be significantly improved with food processing. Similarly, the alkaline cooking method is used to make masa flour to improve the nutrition content of corn flour. Additionally, masa flour offers several health benefits – It reduces phytic acid and mycotoxin, improves protein quality and increases the availability of B vitamins. It conditions the starch granules, which makes them easier to digest, and thus, is used to make healthy breads, tortillas, cakes, etc.

Rising Demand for Masa Flour Due To Increasing Awareness about Nutritious Diet

Masa flour is mostly used in Mexican dishes such as tortillas, corn chips, taco shells, tamales, as well as other traditional Mexican dishes. As compared to normal corn flour, the nutrition content of masa flour is relatively high. Studies show that gluten – which is present in whole grains such as wheat – is hard for the digestive system. Using masa flour is helpful in reducing gluten content in diet. It is also a good source of iron and calcium, which makes masa more nutritious. Nowadays, people are more health conscious and weight management is a major challenge for a lot of people. Small changes in eating habits can make a huge difference in losing weight. This is the key reason implicit behind the increasing demand for masa flour and its products worldwide.

Global Masa Flour Market: Market Participants

Some of the prominent players identified in the global masa corn products market include Mesa Foods, LLC., Cargill, Incorporated, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients, Buhler AG, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., Cornejo GmbH, Bunge North America, Inc.