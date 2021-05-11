Online Personals Dating Services Market Set to Grow High According to Forecasts 2022 | Badoo, eharmony, Grindr, Love Group Global, Match Group, Spark Networks SE, The Meet Group, Spice of Life

Online Personals Dating Services offer a platform that helps individuals to quickly learn what the other person is looking for. The preference for online dating services over traditional dating is increasing exponentially. Dating service industry has exhibited strong growth in terms of sales, and has been evolving continuously over the past couple of decades. This is attributable to rise in number of singles around the globe, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Surge in internet penetration around the globe has resulted in significant growth of the online dating services market. This has given immense opportunity for service providers to gain traction among their target customers by coming up with customized features that cater to the needs of customers.

Millennials are specific and conscious to find their significant other, taking into account of the second persons perception toward life, like-minded perception on various aspects, and other such common like or dislikes. This has boosted dating service providers on innovating their services that match customer expectations. Various online dating services providers are using artificial intelligence to provide guidance or suggestion to their customers on whether to go on a first date with person that they have met online. For instance, recently, eHarmony, one of the key players in online dating services market, announced on developing an AI-enabled feature that nudges users to suggest meeting in person after they have been chatting in the app for a while. Moreover, these dating apps are making significant use of new technologies into their services. For example, in 2018, Badoo, one of the key players in the online dating services market, announced the addition of live video chat feature to its apps that gives its user a chance to talk face-to-face. Hence, adoption of technology is one of the most influential trends in the online dating services market growth.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Badoo, eharmony, Inc., Grindr LLC, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, The Meet Group Inc., Spice of Life, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com

Online Personals Dating Services Market 2022 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

