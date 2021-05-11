Organic Oil Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2018 – 2028

Organic products are grown and processed without any use of synthetic products such as pesticides, bioengineered genes (GMOs), petroleum-based fertilizers, and sewage sludge-based fertilizers. There are many health benefits of organic products. Demand for organic oil is increasing rapidly as it is a healthier option than non-organic oils. Adding pesticides, herbicides and other substances accumulate toxins in the body which are present in the non-organic oil. Organic edible oils are made by natural ingredients. These oils don’t contain any artificial ingredients or additives in them. Organic Edible Oil is produced by a natural metabolic process through various plants and seeds. The rising awareness about the health benefits of organic products is driving the market for organic oil. There are many benefits of organic oil over non-organic oil, it stays fresh for a longer time, contains more beneficial nutrients and imparts more energy.

Consumer’s physical and mental health improves due to the use of organic oils. The manufacturing process of organic oil eliminates the need for adding synthetic substances, which improves the quality of organic oil. Consumer awareness about the health benefits of organic oil drives the market for it. There is a wide application of edible oil in the beauty and cosmetic industry. Oils are rich in EFAs which is beneficial for maintaining the function of skin that makes skin healthier and treat various problems.

Increasing awareness about the health conscious population drives organic oil market:

Consumers become more health conscious and inclined towards organic products. The health benefits of organic products are more than synthetic products. The main driving force for the growth of the organic oil industry is increasing awareness about organic products. Organic oil contains low fat than normal oil. A population of an obese and diabetic patient are increasing day by day so the consumption of low-fat food is increasing. Consumers are more inclined towards healthy food products as they are more concern about their physical appearance and health. Edible oil not only useful for consumption but it is used in the beauty and cosmetic industry as well.

Organic oil is beneficial for maintaining healthy skin. Use of olive and coconut oil is increasing in the beauty and cosmetic industry. Consumers preferred organic oils over non-organic one in the cosmetic industry as well. Oil consumption in the Asia Pacific region is more as compared to other regions. As the production of soybean oil, palm oil, canola oil, is more in Asia region, demand for these oil is high. But nowadays people prefer to have safe and nutritious food which driving the market for organic oil.

Global functional organic oil market: segmentation

On the basis type, global organic oil market has been segmented as –

Canola Oil

Soybean Oil

Olive Oil

Peanut Oil

Coconut Oil

On the basis application, global organic oil market has been segmented as –

Household

Commercial

On The Basis Of region, Global Organic oil Market Has Been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Emerging Countries

Global organic oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global organic oil market include Adams Group, Bunge, Cargill, NOW Foods, The J.M Smucker Company, Now Foods, Nutiva, EFKO Group, Catania Spagna, Viva Labs, Aryan International, Daabon Organic, Dasanxiang, Henan Lvda etc.

