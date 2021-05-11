Remote Patient Monitoring Market Insights, Trends and Future Development Status 2022 By Leading Players Aerotel Medical Systems,Biotronik,Boston Scientific ,General Electric,Nihon Kohden,Medtornic

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was $703 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% to reach $2,130 million by 2022.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology used to collect medical and health-related data from individuals at one location and electronically transmit it to a healthcare provider at another location. RPM is used to remotely monitor and analyze physiological parameters such as blood oxygen levels, vital signs, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar, which improves the quality of care, quality of life, and allows early prediction of aggravations and exacerbations. This reduces the number of emergency department visits, and duration of hospitalization.

Request Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012836

Key Players:

Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd. Biotronik SE & Co. KG Boston Scientific Corporation General Electric Company Nihon Kohden Corporation Medtornic Plc

The report covers the analysis of remote patient monitoring devices market based on conditions, components, and geography. Based on the conditions, the market is categorized into congestive heart failure (CHF), diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), blood pressure, mental health, and others. Based on components, the market is divided into two segments devices and software. Based on geography, the remote patient monitoring industry is studied with respect to four major regions – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico); Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Russia); Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Taiwan); and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Republic of South Africa). The report includes the revenue generated from the sales of these categories.

KEY BENEFITS

The global remote patient monitoring report provides an extensive analysis the current trends and highlighting the market potential from 2014 to 2022, in terms of value.

The market scenario is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the conditions and components.

Comprehensive analysis of the patents and clinical trials is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Recent developments, key manufacturers, and the global remote patient monitoring market shares are listed in this report to analyze the competitive scenario of the market.

In-depth analysis of the market based on geography gives an understanding of the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning.

Request for Discount at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012836

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY CONDITION

CHAPTER 5 WORLD REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

CHAPTER 6 WORLD REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012836

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.