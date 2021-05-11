Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by Ciprofloxacin Market by 2028

Ciprofloxacin is one of the broad spectrum antibiotics for the drug class quinolone antibiotic. The Ciprofloxacin antibiotic is primarily used to decrease the growth of drug resistant bacteriophage and sustain the efficacy of the antibiotic. Ciprofloxacin is only used in the bacterial infections, the drug doesn’t show any effect of viral infections. The higher absorption of the Ciprofloxacin in kidneys retain most of its concentration in the renal system. Which offers the advantage for the urinary tract infection treatment with Ciprofloxacin offering higher efficacy in treating urinary tract infection and renal infection. The use of Ciprofloxacin in various bacterial infection is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Ciprofloxacin market. The overall annual cost of more than 2 billion is spent on hospitalization and office visits concerning urinary tract infection. The higher treatment seeking rate in renal infection is anticipated to propel the demand for Ciprofloxacin and subsequently increase the revenue share in Ciprofloxacin market.

The major factor driving the growth of the Ciprofloxacin market is constantly increasing prevalence of renal infections and eye infections, owning to higher efficacy of Ciprofloxacin in treating the infections associated with the excretory system specially renal and urinary system. In June 2018 The US FDA warned the manufacturers and issued guidelines for the labeling black box warning mentioning safety warnings for the fluoroquinolones category of medicines. In the light of adverse reaction of the drug on tendons and skin in children’s and elderly patient. The need for broad spectrum antibiotic in the global drugs market is anticipated to generate a substantial demand for Ciprofloxacin, substantially increasing the Ciprofloxacin market share in global drugs market. However, high regulatory imposition on the Ciprofloxacin market is projected to restrain the growth of the Ciprofloxacin market. Additionally the black box warning on the ciprofloxacin label in anticipated to reduce the revenue generation in the Ciprofloxacin market.

The global Ciprofloxacin market is segmented on the basis of dosage form, Application, distribution channel, and Geography:

Ciprofloxacin market Segmentation by dosage form Powder Suspension Tablet Eye drops Intravenous preparation



Ciprofloxacin market Segmentation by Application Urinary Tract Infections Lower Respiratory Infections Nosocomial Pneumonia Skin Structure Infections Bone and Joint Infections Intra-Abdominal Infection Acute Sinusitis Chronic Bacterial Prostatitis

Ciprofloxacin market Segmentation by Distribution channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail pharmacies Drug stores Online pharmacies



The manufacturers in global Ciprofloxacin market is anticipated to benefit from the high therapeutic advantage of the ciprofloxacin in treating broad range of bacterial infections. The manufacturers are heavily impacted by the regulatory impositions by the US Food and Drug administration on the ciprofloxacin use. Now Manufacturers are looking for strategies is to retain the sales of existing produced volume of Ciprofloxacin drug and Ciprofloxacin API. And working on research and development of additives to overcome the problem of adverse reaction with the fluoroquinolones group of drugs specifically Ciprofloxacin. The remaining of the active pharmaceutical ingredient of ciprofloxacin is being dispersed in another combination product and specifically utilize in the urinary tract antibiotic only. Thereby anticipated to lure the new market players in the ciprofloxacin market. The higher incidence of skin and immunological disorder is anticipated to offer a steady revenue generation opportunity in the ciprofloxacin market.

Geographically, global Ciprofloxacin market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the overall Global Ciprofloxacin Market. Advancement in pharmaceutical labelling and well developed healthcare infrastructure, higher preferences to prevention, increase awareness about safe drug utilization, however increase in adverse drug reaction awareness and stringent government impositions have narrowed the growth path for global Ciprofloxacin market in North America. Furthermore in East Asia region considerably higher market growth rate is expected due to higher utilization of ciprofloxacin in renal infection in the region. Thereby anticipated to increase the revenue generation in the Ciprofloxacin market.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Ciprofloxacin Market are Novartis International AG, Allergan plc, Merck & Co Inc, Cipla Limited, Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hexal, Sanofi Synthelabo, Pfleger and Mylan Laboratories Ltd among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Ciprofloxacin Market Segments

Ciprofloxacin Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Ciprofloxacin Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Ciprofloxacin Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Ciprofloxacin Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceana

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: