Soy Protein Ingredients Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to2018 – 2028

Soybeans have many health benefits. It contains many ingredients which are beneficial for health such as phytochemicals, antioxidants, and protein.in 1999 FDA approved a health claim which advice to include 25 grams of soy protein per day, which is about 2-3 servings of soy. Soy contains all 9 essential amino acids. Soybean is the only plant protein which contains all 9 amino acids and has omega-3s and isoflavones. Soybeans are cholesterol-free and also their saturated fat content is less. Soy ingredients contain more vitamins, calcium, and potassium. There are many health benefits of adding soy ingredients in the diet. They secrete estrogen which helps to maintain hormonal balance in consumers.

Soy ingredient contains Omega-3 which is a type of polyunsaturated fat are associated with heart health. A cholesterol level of soy ingredient is low which is important to heart health. Soy ingredients reduce the “bad” cholesterol (LDL), which is a risk factor for coronary heart disease. Soy ingredient may raise good” cholesterol (HDL), lower triglyceride levels, and improve coronary artery health. One of Soy ingredient isoflavones is beneficial in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis. Isoflavones minimize bone loss, enhance bone formation, and increase bone density. Demand for soy ingredient is high as it having many health benefits and High functional properties. The cost of soy protein is low than animal protein. Addition of soy protein in processed food increases its shelf life so it is also considered as the most sustainable protein ingredients which are favoring its growth in an alternate way.

Rising demand for soy protein in food and beverage industry is driving market demand:

Consumer preference for a vegan diet is increasing day by day. For fulfilling protein intake soy protein is used in vegan foods which is an ideal replacement for meat and egg protein. Soy protein is the only plant protein which contains all 9 amino acids. Soy protein is widely used for fortification purpose. In the food processing sector, soy protein is widely used as meat extenders. It is also used in functional beverages as dairy protein. The increasing trend of adding functional foods and nutritional supplements to diet is driving the market for soy protein ingredients.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28009

Global soy protein ingredients Market: segmentation

On the basis of type, global soy protein ingredients Market has been segmented as –

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Soy Flours

On The Basis Of Application, Global soy protein ingredients Market Has Been Segmented As –

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Alternatives

Functional Foods

Dairy Replacers

Infant Foods

Others

On The Basis Of region, Global soy protein ingredients Market Has Been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Emerging Countries

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/28009

Global Soy protein ingredients Market: Key Players

Key international players operating in the soy protein ingredient market are, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Dean Foods Company, Armor Proteins, Gelita Group, Bunge Alimentos SA, Kerry Ingredients Inc., Burcon NutraScience, Cargill Health & Food Technologies, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, George Weston Foods Fonterra, Shansong Biological, Solbar, Charotar Casein, Milk Specialties, Scoular, Omega Protein, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Dean