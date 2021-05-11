Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market 2019-2027: Analysis by Industry Revenue, Segments and Competition Trend to 2027

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market with Chemicals & Materials Category is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period 2019-2027. The Research begins with the Overview of Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market analyzing industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers. The Research also provide Information about manufacturers, market competition, cost, market effect factors with market forecast (2019-2027). This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

1. SABIC

2. Hexcel Corporation

3. Evonik Industries AG

4. Solvay

5. TEIJIN LIMITED

6. Koninklijke Ten Cate bv.

7. BASF SE

8. SGL Group

9. Victrex plc.

10. Celanese Corporation

Unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) are highly engineered advanced composite materials that offer a wide range of fiber/resin combinations. These materials provide outstanding mechanical properties, chemical resistance, durability, and fire performance to meet a range of application demands. The UD tapes are used in applications such as, in the automotive, sports and aeronautical industry, with the minimum use of materials and energy.

The reports cover key developments in the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market in these regions.

