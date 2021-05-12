Automated fare collection (AFC) Systems Market Illuminated by New Report – CMS Infosystems, Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Financial Solutions
Automated fare collection (AFC) systems are a set of comprehensive subsystems which automate ticketing system or automates fare collection. In general, AFC is an automated version of manual process used for ticketing or fare collection.
The report aims to provide an overview of Global Automated Fare Collection System Market along with detailed segmentation of market by component, technology, industry and five major geographical regions. Global Automated Fare Collection System Market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for congestion free ticketing process and efficient transportation systems.
Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW0001978679/sample
Key players profiled in the report include CMS Infosystems, Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Financial Solutions, Triton, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc., INETCO Systems Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., Euronet Worldwide, Inc. and TIDEL.
The objectives of this report are as follows:
-To provide overview of the Global Automated Fare Collection System Market
-To analyze and forecast the Global Automated Fare Collection System Market on the basis of component, technology and industry.
-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Automated Fare Collection System Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) , Middle East and Africa (MEA) , and South America (SAM) , which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries.
-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.
-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.
-To profiles key Automated Fare Collection System players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.
Some of the important players in Automated Fare Collection System Market are Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited, Atos SE, Cubic Corporation, GMV, Thales Group, Vix Technology, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Samsung SDS Co. Ltd. and LG Corporation among others.
Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW0001978679/discount
Table of Content
1 Introduction
2 Key Takeaways
3 Automated Fare Collection System Market Landscape
4 Automated Fare Collection System Market – Key Industry Dynamics
5 Automated Fare Collection System Market Analysis- Global
6 Automated Fare Collection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Component
7 Automated Fare Collection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology
8 Automated Fare Collection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Industry
9 Automated Fare Collection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis
10 Industry Landscape
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Automated Fare Collection System Market, Key Company Profiles
12.1 Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited
12.2 Atos SE
12.3 Cubic Corporation
12.4 GMV
12.5 Thales Group
12.6 Vix Technology
12.7 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited
12.8 Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH
12.9 Samsung SDS Co. Ltd.
12.10 LG Corporation
13 Appendix
Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW0001978679/buy/4550
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.