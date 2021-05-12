Automotive Transmission System Market Outlook to 2025 | Aisin Seiki, Eaton Corporation, Schaeffler, Borgwarner, Jatco

Automotive Transmission System have a strong engine braking and it is easy to control infinite numbers of gearing. Transmission systems are the main units in vehicle that help in fuel efficiency, and AMT system is highly effective in providing the right gear at the right time. This transmission has several components such as hydraulic system, computer control, input shaft, transmission pump etc. Surging need for fuel-efficient transmission system is one of the major driver for the growth of AMT market.

Growing demand for better vehicle performance and comfortable driver experience in terms of shifting gears & better acceleration, is fueling the growth in the market, whereas limited use of automatic transmission and rising cost associated with automatic transmission can act as major restraining factors in the market. The current trend in the AMT market is the use of Automotive Transmission System in commercial vehicles such as trucks & buses for better fuel efficiency and performance.

Key players profiled in the report include Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International (Getrag), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Schaeffler AG, Borgwarner Inc., Jatco (Nissan Motor Corp.), Allison Transmission Inc. and GKN PLC.

The “Global Automotive Transmission System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Transmission System industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Transmission System market with detailed market segmentation by type, fuel, vehicle class and geography. The global Automotive Transmission System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Transmission System market based on type, fuel and vehicle class. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Automotive Transmission System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Automotive Transmission System Market Landscape

4 Automotive Transmission System Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 Automotive Transmission System Market Analysis-Global

6 Automotive Transmission System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Type

7 Automotive Transmission System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Fuel

8 Automotive Transmission System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Vehicle Class

9 Automotive Transmission System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Automotive Transmission System Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Continental AG

12.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.3 Magna International (Getrag)

12.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

12.5 Eaton Corporation PLC

12.6 Schaeffler AG

12.7 Borgwarner, Inc.

12.8 Jatco (Nissan Motor Corp.)

12.9 Allison Transmission, Inc.

12.10 GKN PLC

13 Appendix

