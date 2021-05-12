By 2025, Software Defined Networking Market Size Poised to Touch USD 100 billion

A detailed analysis of the software defined networking market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the software defined networking market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

The organizations across the globe are under increasing pressure to minimize the capital expenditure and operational costs and become more agile and efficient. This rising pressure has resulted in the widespread adoption of server virtualization and SDN technologies. The has brought a fundamental shift in the way companies are deploying their computing infrastructure. The SDN technology supports dynamic network movement, replication & allocation of virtual resources to better utilize company resources and reduce the capital & operating expenses of organizations.

Component analysis:

Component segmentation: The report claims that the component landscape of the software defined networking market is subdivided into –

Solution Physical Network Infrastructure SDN Controller SDN Application

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the component spectrum:

Major details about the component spectrum are provided in the report.

The study elaborates on the remuneration forecast of each of the component categories by the end of the anticipated duration.

The market share which each of the component segments account are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the component spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report states the regional landscape of the software defined networking market to be split into –

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands

Asia Pacific Australia China India Japan South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA GCC North Africa



Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the regional spectrum:

Substantial details about the regional spectrum are provided in the report.

The study mentions about the valuation estimate of each of the regional categories in detail, by the end of the forecast period.

The market share that each of the regional segments account are mentioned in the study.

The trends that the regional landscape is defined by are also contained in the report.

The SDN market has witnessed exponential growth due to the widespread adoption of new networking technologies. The use of different types of networking architectures has increased the complexity of managing & controlling networks. The network operators are looking for new ways to integrate different types of networks while meeting the challenges of increasing data traffic. The traditional networking solutions are rigid and are unable to accommodate various networking topologies within the network infrastructures. This is encouraging companies to adopt SDN solutions as it enables heterogeneous network scenarios by simultaneously accommodating multiple solutions without affecting the performance of networks.

The software defined networking market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources.