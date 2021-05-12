Chemical Licensing Market 2019-2024: Global Analysis by Key Players – Chevron Phillips Chemical, MCC, Huntsman, Eastman

Chemical Licensing Market 2019

The chemical license refers to the technology provider’s use of the technology license agreement to use the intellectual property rights, product design, or trademark in accordance with the conditions stipulated in the contract, and obtain a certain usage fee or other remuneration.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, Chemical Licensing service is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, because most of the chemical giants are concentrated in those areas. North America was the largest consumption region，Because the basic chemicals in this area are not advanced enough, and there is a lack of technology research and development, the rapid economic development in these areas ensures that there is sufficient funds to introduce technology.

Chemical Licensing is widely used in Petrochemical, Fine Chemical, Agrochemical and other fields. Petrochemical are the biggest consumer of Chemical Licensing.

The global Chemical Licensing market is valued at 11140 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 12850 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Chemical Licensing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Chemical Licensing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Chevron Phillips Chemical

MCC

Huntsman

Eastman

Mitsui Chemicals

Versalis

ExxonMobil

Shell

DuPont

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

JNC Group

Honeywell UOP

Sinopec

LyondellBasell

Johnson Matthey

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Intellectual Property Rights

Product Design

Trademark

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petrochemical

Fine Chemical

Agrochemical

Other

