Cloud-enabling Technologies Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Cloud computing is the use of computing resources that are delivered to customers with the help of Internet. The evolution of cloud computing has led to the emergence of cloud-enabling technologies such as virtualization, automated computing, and service-oriented architecture (SOA) technologies. Cloud computing enables enterprises to use these technologies without having a deep understanding or expertise of how they function. Virtualization refers to the technique of creating a virtual version of the physical infrastructure and is the most popular among cloud-enabling technologies. It reduces IT costs and improves the agility of the business. After the emergence of cloud-enabling technologies, IT operations are being automated, and resources are being supplied on demand. SOA refers to a collection of services that can be integrated and offered as cloud-based solutions to enterprises. Advances in these technologies have led to the increased adoption of cloud-based services worldwide.
According to the report, one driver in market is growing adoption of cloud-based services. There is a trend among enterprises to adopt cloud-based services for at least one of the operational needs of their businesses. Cloud computing uses cloud-enabling technologies to simplify cloud operations for end-users. Increased adoption of these services by enterprises will lead to innovations in technologies that will make the cloud environment more efficient. Many vendors are focusing on improving their products to enhance cloud capabilities and remain competitive in the market. Virtualization offers a simplified platform to optimize IT resources by making them more scalable, which indirectly decreases the cost of adopting cloud technology. It also simplifies the delivery of services in cloud environments. SOA governance is a concept that allows organizations to explore SOA in accordance with government regulations. Increased complexity of business operations has resulted in the need for enhanced A&M techniques. Cloud-enabling technologies will continue to evolve in several areas including performance, availability, scalability, and security during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Cloud-enabling Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud-enabling Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-enabling Technologies development in United States, Europe and China
The key players covered in this study
BMC Software
CA Technologies
Citrix Systems
HPE
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Dell
Adaptive Computing
Brocade Communications Systems
Fujitsu
Huawei Technologies
Infosys
NEC
Puppet
Red Hat
SAP
ServiceNow
Tata Consultancy Services
Veeam Software
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Automation
Compliance Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Virtualization
A&M Solutions
SOA Solutions
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
