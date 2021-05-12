Cloud Engineering Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

Cloud engineering is the application of engineering disciplines to cloud computing. It brings a systematic approach to concerns of commercialization, standardization, and governance of cloud computing applications. In practice, it leverages the methods and tools of engineering in conceiving, developing, operating and maintaining cloud computing systems and solutions.It is about the process of designing the systems necessary to leverage the power and economics of cloud resources to solve business problems.

Retail and consumer goods is one of the fastest-growing verticals due to the need of a comprehensive cloud environment to offer their respective product and service portfolios to the customers. Cloud engineering helps in designing and implementing efficient solutions for seamless integration of multiple shopping channels and presenting a unique shopping experience to the connected consumers. The need to improve sales, customer satisfaction, brand image, and increasing the data generation is forcing the retail and consumer goods vertical to give up the traditional IT strategy.

In 2018, the global Cloud Engineering market size was 5040 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sogeti

Aricent

Engineering Ingegneria

Trianz

ITC Infotech

GFT

Infosys

Nitor

Calsoft

Rapidvalue

Vvdn

Searce

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting and Design

Cloud storage

Training and education

DevOps

Integration and migration

Cloud security

Market segment by Application, split into

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Engineering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Consulting and Design

1.4.3 Cloud storage

1.4.4 Training and education

1.4.5 DevOps

1.4.6 Integration and migration

1.4.7 Cloud security

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Engineering Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Engineering Market Size

2.2 Cloud Engineering Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Engineering Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Engineering Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Engineering Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Engineering Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Engineering Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Engineering Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Engineering Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Engineering Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Engineering Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Engineering Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cloud Engineering Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cloud Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Cloud Engineering Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud Engineering Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud Engineering Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud Engineering Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Cloud Engineering Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud Engineering Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud Engineering Market Size by Application

……Continued

