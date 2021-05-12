Coke for Electrode Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024
This comprehensive Coke for Electrode Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Coke for Electrode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Coke for Electrode in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Phillips 66
- C-Chem
- Seadrift Coke
- JXTG Holdings
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Indian Oil Company
- Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical
- Fangda Carbon
- Shanxi Jinzhou Group
- CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical
- Shandong Yida New Material
- Sinosteel
- Shamokin Carbons
- RESORBENT
- NSCC
- Baosteel Chemical
- Tianjin Yunhai Carbon
- Jining Carbon
- Asbury Carbons
- PMC Tech
- RuTGERS Group
- POSCO
- Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
- Tata Steel
- SunCoke Energy
- United States Steel
- ABC Coke
- BlueScope
- Gujarat NRE Coke
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Petroleum Coke
- Pitch Coke
- Metallurgical Coke
- Needle Coke
- Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Natural Graphite Electrode
- Artificial Graphite Electrode
- Carbon Electrode
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Coke for Electrode product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coke for Electrode, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coke for Electrode in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Coke for Electrode competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Coke for Electrode breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Coke for Electrode market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coke for Electrode sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
